Chancellor brings commencement ceremony to hospitalized Red Wolf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip to the hospital courtyard ended with a graduation surprise for one A-State Red Wolf who won't be able to walk during commencement on Saturday.
Savannah Hancock expected to have her ceremony earlier this year but COVID-19 postponed it.
Then, just as this weekend’s commencement approached, she had to be hospitalized due to problems with her pregnancy.
Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse didn't want her to miss out and reached out to her husband, Drew Hancock, KAIT's Digital Marketing Manager.
In a video posted on Facebook, Drew is seen pushing Savannah in her wheelchair for a breath of fresh air at St. Bernards Medical Center.
However, she was met by Chancellor Damphousse, who was dressed in his commencement attire, singing the pomp and circumstance song.
The chancellor presented her with a Master’s of Social Work that she completed in May.
Savannah then turns the tassel as Chancellor Damphousse reaches for her degree.
