Hot Now, Stormy Later?

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Rain chances go up many days this week. It’s summer so expect the higher rainfall totals to be spotty. There’s still the possibility some may miss out on rainfall entirely. Most of the rain will miss us tonight. Our Missouri counties might see a shower or storm though. Sunday and Monday will be mostly dry and hot. Highs reach the mid-90s with heat indices between 100-105°F. A few locations could see heat indices over 105°F Monday. Rain chances are higher Tuesday through the rest of the week. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats with storms, but we’ll watch for any threat of strong wind gusts.