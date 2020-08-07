Kennett VFW feeds area law enforcement officers

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The VFW post fed law enforcement officers from all over the county on Friday, August 7.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., officers from the sheriff’s department, police department, National Guard and Missouri State Highway Patrol were fed as a “thank you.”
VFW Post Commander Philip Greenway explained why.
“Well, you hear a lot of bad publicity about officers in the United States and we think that’s awful, we need to do something to make that better,” Greenway said. “We kept trying to think of ways to do better, hoping somebody else would do something, and we finally decided if we didn’t do it, it was going to be done.”
They planned to feed around 60-70 people at the VFW Hall.
