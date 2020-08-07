2020 Mid-South Fair postponed until October

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Another Mid-South event has been delayed due to coronavirus concerns.
The 2020 Mid-South Fair has been postponed until October.
It will now run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 at the Landers Center in Southaven.
Officials sited employee and guest safety as a reason for the rescheduling.
“It is and always will be our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for all employees and guests of the Mid-South Fair, which is why we felt this postponement was necessary,” said Todd Mastry, executive director of the Mid-South Fair. “We’re communicating regularly with government officials and our midway provider to stay abreast of developments that will shape the safety precautions we’ll have in place at the Fair.”
