NYIT-Jonesboro to offer free virtual town hall on COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University is hosting a virtual town hall on COVID-19.
NYIT-Jonesboro is partnering with the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce to provide a free virtual town hall on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Dr. Shane Speights and Mr. Clint O'Neal will give the most up-to-date medical information on COVID-19, and learn about the impact it's having on our community.
The town hall is free, but space is limited. You're asked to register ahead of time.
The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State, faculty, and staff members are committed to training osteopathic physicians for a lifetime of learning and practice, based upon the integration of evidence-based knowledge, critical thinking, and the tenets of osteopathic principles and practice.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.