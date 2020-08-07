Opportunity to provide crime video available, just a click away

Blytheville Police Department (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 7, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 5:37 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Area police have said that security video can often provide clues on who and how a person is committing a crime.

Now, an area police department is asking residents to upload video clips of suspected criminal activity.

According to a post on the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, the new project will help police get information for an investigation or case file.

“Having a criminal on video committing their crimes is a very valuable piece of evidence. However, having a copy of your home or business security video ready at a moment’s notice to give to police officers is difficult,” the post noted.

Police say everything from video to photographs can be uploaded to the website.

