SEC adds #4 Georgia & #8 Florida to 2020 Arkansas schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas could be preparing for the toughest gauntlet in the history of college football.
The SEC added #4 Georgia & #8 Florida to the Razorbacks schedule on Friday, the final opponents on the 10-game conference only season. Arkansas has six teams on their slate that are ranked in the Preseason Amway Coaches Poll (home games in bold).
- vs. #3 Alabama
- vs. #4 Georgia
- vs. #5 LSU
- at #8 Florida
- at #11 Auburn
- at #13 Texas A&M
- at Missouri
- vs. Tennessee
- vs. Ole Miss
- at Mississippi State
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek is embracing the challenge.
“We already owned the nation’s strongest 2020 football schedule and with these additions to our SEC only schedule, we now own the most challenging schedule in the history of college football,” he said. “As Razorbacks, we have never backed down from a challenge, this year will be no different. Our focus remains on the growth of our program and supporting Coach Sam Pittman and our football student-athletes as they embrace this extraordinary opportunity.”
The SEC “plans to publicly announce the dates for all games within the next two weeks as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.