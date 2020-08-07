Tax-free weekends in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Tax-free weekends have become a staple for parents preparing for back to school.
It’s when certain items can be bought without a sales tax being charged.
In Missouri, the sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 7 and ends Sunday, August 9.
Some that are not participating in the Heartland include:
- Bloomfield
- Bollinger County
- Cape Girardeau
- Doniphan
- Farmington
- Iron County
- Ironton
- Marble Hill
- Naylor
- New Madrid
- Poplar Bluff
- Qulin
- Randolph County Ambulance District
- St. Francois Ambulance District
- Ste. Genevieve
- Ste. Genevieve County
- Stoddard County
For this year only, the Tennessee General Assembly approved two separate sales tax holiday weekends.
The first one focuses on clothing and other back-to-school items. It starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31 and ends Sunday, August 2 at 11:59 p.m. Clothing, school supplies and computers/electronics can be bought tax-free, with some restrictions.
The second tax-free holiday weekend focuses on restaurant sales. It begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and ends Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m.
During this time, the retail sale of food and drinks by restaurants is exempt from sales tax.
