Water park owners pulling the plug

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - After a summer lost to COVID-19, the owners of a popular water park have decided to pull the plug.
Hydro Adventures announced on social media this week they are looking to sell the Poplar Bluff, Mo. water park.
Citing the “devastating impact of the coronavirus epidemic,” the operators announced in July they would remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 season.
At that time, they hinted at a possible sale as they considered what they called a “strategic review to determine the park’s future.”
Anyone interested in purchasing the water park should contact the owners at 573-727-9322.
