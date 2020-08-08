Arkansas reports 48,811 COVID-19 cases, 535 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a 772-case increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the vast majority of the cases reported in communities around the state.
According to a post on the Arkansas Department of Health Twitter page, the state had 48,811 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
Of the new cases, 698 were reported in the community while 74 were in correctional facilities.
The state also reported 7,299 active cases, while there have been 40,977 recoveries from COVID-19. State health officials said 497 people remain hospitalized, down 26 from Friday’s numbers, while 117 people are on ventilators.
There were also 5,686 tests done Friday, with 40,420 cases done already during the month of August, state health officials said.
Over a third of the cases have been diagnosed in people in the 25-44 age range, while nearly 27% were ages 45-64. Officials also said over a quarter of the cases were in people 24 years old and under.
