Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber gets first MLB victory
Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber appeared in relief Tuesday vs. the Cubs. (Source: Marquee Sports Network)
By Chris Hudgison | August 8, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:21 PM

KANSAS CITY (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is in the win column for the first time in his MLB career.

Tyler Zuber threw one and a third innings Saturday night for the Royals in a 9-6 victory over the Twins. He retired the side in order in the 5th inning, getting 2 flyouts and a groundout.

The White Hall native started the 6th inning with a strikeout. Zuber walked the next batter, then hit the following batter before a pitching change. He was charged with a earned run after Minnesota scored on a Byron Buxton RBI single.

His final line: 1.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (29 pitches - 14 strikes)

Zuber becomes the first Arkansas State alum credited with a win in MLB since September 30, 2016. Daniel Wright tossed 6 innings for the Angels that day, striking out 5.

