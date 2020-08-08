Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber gets first MLB victory

KANSAS CITY (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is in the win column for the first time in his MLB career.
Tyler Zuber threw one and a third innings Saturday night for the Royals in a 9-6 victory over the Twins. He retired the side in order in the 5th inning, getting 2 flyouts and a groundout.
The White Hall native started the 6th inning with a strikeout. Zuber walked the next batter, then hit the following batter before a pitching change. He was charged with a earned run after Minnesota scored on a Byron Buxton RBI single.
His final line: 1.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (29 pitches - 14 strikes)
Zuber becomes the first Arkansas State alum credited with a win in MLB since September 30, 2016. Daniel Wright tossed 6 innings for the Angels that day, striking out 5.
