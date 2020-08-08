Church hosts voter registration and backpack giveaway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the 2020 general elections coming up, one Jonesboro church decided to help those who still need to register to vote.
The New St. John Missionary Baptist Church held a voter registration drive Saturday.
“It’s not just one community, it’s not just black or white. It is everybody. It is coming together and even though we vote differently when we get to the polls, it’s important that we do vote. That’s the important part,” according to Jervonne Newsome, the Interim Pastor of New St. John.
Along with a voter registration, the church also held a backpack giveaway for families who are in need of school supplies. Newsome also said that the church wants to bless those who are in need of help, in any way they can.
If you missed on the event Saturday, the church plans to have another voter registration drive on September 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.