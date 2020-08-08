Kennett police investigate robbery, shots fired

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are searching for a Pemiscot County man who is a suspect in a robbery and assault early Saturday.
According to a post on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page, Dwayne Woods Jr., 27, of Hayti is wanted for robbery 1st degree and is pending charges for assault 1st degree, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Authorities say Woods, who is considered armed and dangerous, is also being sought for questioning for several other shooting incidents.
Officers got a call early about shots being fired in the 400 block of West Fifth Street Saturday.
Police say Woods also goes by the name “Gotti”, “DJ” and “Heartles”.
Anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts can call Kennett police at 573-888-4622.
