Arkansas sees 572 new COVID-19 cases; NEA nearly quarter of those

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a 572-case increase in COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 17 more people hospitalized statewide due to the illness, state health officials said Sunday.
Arkansas had a total of 49,383 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, with 7,387 active cases. Statewide, the death toll is at 544, up nine from Saturday’s numbers.
Locally, two of those deaths were reported in Crittenden County. The county has seen 23 deaths since March due to COVID-19.
The state has also seen 41,452 recoveries, while 115 people are on ventilators, state health officials said.
As of Sunday, 563,831 COVID-19 tests have been done around the state with 514,448 of those tests being negative. So far this month, there have been 47,350 tests done around the state while 6,770 tests were done Saturday.
State health officials said Sunday that several Northeast Arkansas counties saw increases in the past 24 hours. Poinsett County reported 43 new cases, while nearby Mississippi County had 32. St. Francis County saw 26 new cases, Independence County reported 25 new cases while Craighead County saw eight new cases.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Sunday that COVID-19 can be dangerous for those who do not wear a mask.
“There are 572 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. While this number is encouraging, we must remember that COVID-19 is highly contagious when not wearing a mask,” Gov. Hutchinson said on Twitter. “We have to continue to do our part to slow the spread.”
