Champions crowned in 39th Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 39th Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic was held at the Southside Softball Complex. This year’s event featured teams from Arkansas, Missouri, & Tennessee. Championship games were played on Saturday evening & Sunday afternoon.
It’s the oldest youth tournament in the Natural State. Division champions are below, you can view brackets here.
16/18U: AR Fierce
14U: Gametime 14U
12U Upper: Fireball Xtreme 08
12U Lower: Primetime Elite
10U: Kraken 09
8U: Nemesis
