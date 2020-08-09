Champions crowned in 39th Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic

Champions crowned in 39th Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic
The 39th annual Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic was held Friday through Sunday at the Southside Softball Complex. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | August 9, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 6:36 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 39th Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic was held at the Southside Softball Complex. This year’s event featured teams from Arkansas, Missouri, & Tennessee. Championship games were played on Saturday evening & Sunday afternoon.

It’s the oldest youth tournament in the Natural State. Division champions are below, you can view brackets here.

16/18U: AR Fierce

14U: Gametime 14U

12U Upper: Fireball Xtreme 08

12U Lower: Primetime Elite

10U: Kraken 09

8U: Nemesis

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.