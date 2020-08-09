Churches, community members gather to pray for Randolph County nursing home residents, staff

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Dozens gathered Sunday afternoon at the Randolph County nursing home to pray for the residents and the staff.
Several churches and their pastors came together to lead the service.
“This was a wonderful, wonderful experience, Pocahontas is a good community, good at drawing together amidst difficult times, and this is a difficult time,” Eric Moffett, a pastor with First Baptist Church of Pocahontas, said. “Everyone here, we have loved ones and church members in this facility, and so this was a special, special day.”
The nursing home recently saw an outbreak of COVID-19, and pastors wanted to use this opportunity to pray the nursing home and the community.
“Well, it just shows you the need that’s here, it’s just touched so many families here in Pocahontas, and to see these different denominations coming together, it just shows you that we need God’s hand upon this and we believe in prayer,” Nelson Henderson, a pastor with First Free Will Baptist Church, said.
“We’ve seen people really kinda come together more, and similar to the time we dealt with the flood a few years ago, and it’s almost a unifying such as that, so you hate for these events to happen in order for a unifying to occur but you are thankful that unifying does happen,” Kevin Barnett, a pastor at Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, said.
