Four arrested in Randolph County drug busts, Sheriff says

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Four people have been arrested after a pair of traffic stops this weekend uncovered meth, pills, cash and guns, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.
Jonathan Fears, 50, of Pocahontas, David Liebhaber, 52, of Biggers, Jeremy Blackwell, 41, of Pocahontas; and Michael Jones, 38, of Imboden were taken into custody Friday evening.
“The deputies made a good bust last night on two traffics stops. Over 4 ounces of meth, pills, cash and guns,” Bell said Saturday on his Facebook page. “Great job men!!.”
Bell said the traffic stops were connected and that they happened in the southwest part of county, near Lloyd Williams Road.
Fears was arrested on possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Liebhaber was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of meth with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Blackwell was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Jones was arrested on suspicion of battery-2nd degree, fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth with intent to deliver and resisting arrest.
Fears, Liebhaber, Blackwell and Jones are expected to appear before a judge Monday for a probable cause hearing.
