Paragould Police Department warns of possible police impersonator

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The Paragould Police Department warned residents Sunday evening to be on the lookout for a possible police impersonator.
In a Facebook post, a motorist told police someone stopped them Sunday afternoon on U.S. 49 South near the Paragould Medical Park.
The motorist told police they noticed several details that caused them to doubt the person stopping them was a law enforcement officer.
According to the post, the suspect hasn’t been found yet.
Details regarding the vehicle and suspect include:
- Vehicle was a charcoal gray 2012/2013 Dodge Charger
- Blue lights on the visor and dash
- Arkansas license plate with a possible partial tag of 926
- Suspect described as a white male, 6'2, 180 lbs. with a scruffy goatee
- Suspect appeared to be wearing a black BDU type uniform, as well as a green-colored, campaign-style hat that most state police agencies wear
Paragould police remind residents that if you have doubts, drive to a well-populated location or call 911 for verification.
Information on the case was forwarded to other departments statewide and to the Paragould Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone with information on this case can call their local law enforcement agency.
