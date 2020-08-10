ADH confirms three positive COVID-19 cases at Searcy School District

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Searcy School District announced Monday that three student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the district stated that the high school football team has one positive case.
Two positive cases have been traced back to the SHS Lionsteppers.
The Searcy School District is currently contacting any parents of students who may have been in contact with any positive case.
“The district is taking active measures to deep clean and disinfect the athletic facilities appropriately,” the post noted.
In light of the three positive cases, the ADH has given the school district permission to resume practice.
Coaches will contact student-athletes with details about their next practice.
