Ark. gas prices tumble 2 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price of filling up got a little cheaper.
The average price of gasoline in Arkansas fell 2.1 cents in the past week to $1.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey.
That’s 3.6 cents less than motorists paid a month ago and 46.5 cents less than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline fell 1.1 cents in the last week to $2.16/gallon.
It is the sixth straight week that prices fell slightly, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“Traditionally, gasoline demand weakens into the autumn,” he said. “As the coronavirus situation keeps more kids home and more parents from work, we may see a drop in gas prices as we progress through fall.”
While no one can predict when we may rebound from the coronavirus situation, he said the United States is on track for a seventh week of stable gas prices.
