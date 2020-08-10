Aug. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Monday, Aug. 10. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A Heat Advisory has been expanded to include most of Region 8 for Monday, as peak afternoon heat indices reach 105°F.
Our chance of rain today is fairly low, although storms become possible late tonight ahead of a cold front.
This front will set the stage for the rest of the workweek, allowing for scattered thunderstorms each and every day.
News Headlines
A suspected police impersonator who plagued motorists months ago may be on the prowl again.
A special Sunday school board meeting ended with an assistant school superintendent resigning.
Dozens of people gathered Sunday outside a Region 8 nursing home to pray for those inside following an outbreak of COVID-19.
