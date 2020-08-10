A Better Region 8: So many questions with no end in sight to the pandemic

(KAIT) -Every day, it’s more news about the novel Coronavirus. More deaths, new cases, and more people in the hospital.
How long will our kids go to school? Will we have football this fall?
Will we get sick? What will happen to the economy?
To top it off, we are banking on a vaccine this winter that may or may not be effective.
It’s a lot to comprehend, and it’s tiresome.
We want to turn off the news, turn off reality, and go back to life as we knew it.
Unfortunately, there is no quick fix. No short-term end in sight.
Most of all, there are too many of us NOT taking this pandemic seriously.
Whatever the reason, it usually boils down to it doesn’t or hasn’t personally affected me.
Beyond the quarantining and short supplies, it probably hasn’t.
We may not know of anyone who’s had it.
If we do, their symptoms may not have been that bad.
Eventually, though, this coronavirus will affect us all.
We have to ask ourselves how much damage do we want the coronavirus to do to us and our family, that’s up to us.
While it might seem too much to ask, wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds for a few months might make our lives better for years to come, and it might also save a life.
