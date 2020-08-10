Church donates 500 water bottles to school district

On Monday, Friendship Assembly of God donated 500 water bottles for returning students. (Source: Westside School District via Facebook)
August 10, 2020

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking a passage from the New Testament to heart, one Northeast Arkansas church is making sure when kids at Westside are thirsty they will have something to drink.

On Monday, Friendship Assembly of God donated 500 water bottles to the Westside School District for returning students.

Each student, according to a social media post, will receive one bottle to begin the year.

“This will enable our students to remain hydrated while utilizing our ‘touch-free’ filling stations that we have in each hallway,” the post stated.

