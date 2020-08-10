Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

While the cause of the explosions wasn't immediately clear, The Sun reported last year that dangerous gas leaks have become much more frequent in recent years, with nearly two dozen discovered each day on average, according to the utility's reports to federal authorities. BGE is the nation's oldest gas utility with origins dating to 1817, and thousands of miles of obsolete pipes need to be replaced, a job the utility estimated would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades, the newspaper said.