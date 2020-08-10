Jonesboro, Craighead County continue to perform strong economically despite challenges from pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) -Despite partial shutdowns and slow growth in the economy, Jonesboro is reportedly set another sales tax collection record in 2020.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Jonesboro collected $1.696 million in city sales and use tax, an 8.3% ($129,652) hike compared to 2019.
For 2020 so far, Jonesboro has collected $11.467 million, a 3.3% ($362,899) increase compared to the same time frame in 2019.
According to TB&P, the figure outpaced the budgeted total by 1.7%.
Craighead County also saw a strong economic performance, hauling in $1.909 million, a 10% ($181,000) increase from July 2019.
For the year, Craighead County collected $12.907 million, a 3% increase from the same period in 2019.
