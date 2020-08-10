M 2.2 quake reported near Mammoth Spring

M 2.2 quake reported near Mammoth Spring
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 12:44 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a minor quake occurred Sunday night near Mammoth Spring.

The USGS in Memphis recorded the 2.2 magnitude quake at 9:39 p.m. It had a depth of about 5 kilometers, or 3 miles.

It was centered about 6 miles southwest of Mammoth Spring and about 47 miles north of Batesville.

No one reported feeling the quake.

Did you know that the Region 8 Weather app tracks earthquakes? Click here to download it and our news app.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a minor quake occurred Sunday night near Mammoth Spring.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a minor quake occurred Sunday night near Mammoth Spring. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.