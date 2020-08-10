Metallica: Encore Drive-In Nights Concert coming to Region 8

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - The Metallica: Encore Drive-In Nights Concert is coming to Region 8.
On Sat., Aug. 29, fans of the famous rock band can watch a “must-see, once-in-a-lifetime drive-in Metallica concert, one like you have never seen before.”
The concert is being held at ‘Stone Drive-in Theatre,’ 808 Theatre Ln, Mountain View, AR. from 8 P.M.-10:30 P.M.
The show is prerecorded and will be shown on the large outdoor movie screen.
Tickets go on sale Wed., Aug. 12 exclusively to Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club. General admission tickets start Friday, Aug. 14.
Tickets are $115 per car, which admits a carload of up to six people.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.