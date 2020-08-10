New Trumann Superintendent talks importance of safety and learning

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - School districts are balancing safety and making sure learning will happen this upcoming school year, and it’s no easy feat.
Although it’s Brandie Williams’s first year as the superintendent for the Trumann School District, she is no stranger to the Wildcats.
As a previous student and assistant superintendent, Williams said Monday this year will prove that they are stronger together.
“We took a comprehensive approach, we looked at all of it,” Williams said. “We’re always trying to serve kids and educate them in a safe environment, and so this has just really amped that up.”
Williams wants her students, teachers, and staff to feel secure and safe. She said they created model classrooms to evaluate the necessities of what rooms should look like.
The school ordered supplies from multiples to vendors to be sure they receive it in time, and they are also waiting to get signage for hallways to help direct traffic to make sure students maintain their distance.
William said the physical aspect was something they knew they would have to tackle first.
“Our safety piece that we’ve always looked at, now we’re looking at something we can’t see that we are trying to protect kids from and employees. We just said, ‘Okay let’s get the physical environment set up first,’” Williams said.
She said after that, they focused deeply on the education piece.
She added that it’s important to understand that students haven’t been in the classroom for five months, so it will take some time to rebuild those relationships for learning to happen.
In all, Superintendent Williams said for those who choose on-site learning, they want to make sure those students are safe, and will enjoy their experience.
