Pocahontas High teacher one of two teachers in Arkansas to win Presidential Award

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas High School math teacher Melodie Murray recently received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
The award is presented to one math and one science teacher in each state on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology.
The award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to mentoring and, as a result, supports the future productivity of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics workforce.
Murray said she is honored to receive the award.
“It’s always nice to know that your hard work has paid off, but I like the fact that we can highlight teachers in Northeast Arkansas too,” Murray said. “We have a lot of small schools around here, but we have a lot of great teachers, a lot of great things going on, so I was excited to represent Northeast Arkansas in that.”
Murray teaches Geometry, Transition Math Ready, Precalculus, and AP Calculus for grades 10-12. She is entering her fourth year at Pocahontas High School after spending the previous eight years at Hoxie High School.
For winning the award, Murray will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.