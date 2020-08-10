Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Kelsey Brooks was last seen on Aug. 8, at her home in Alicia.
Deputies say the family has not heard from Brooks since Saturday.
Brooks is 25 years old, stands 5 feet 2 inches, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
Brooks has several tattoos, one on her left and right arm, abdomen, and lower back. Brooks also has a scar under her right arm.
Deputies have no known travel or clothing description of Brooks, but say she may also give the name of Kelsey Joslin or Kelsey Mathis.
If anyone has any information please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 870-886-2525 Ext. 7.
