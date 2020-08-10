Teachers continue to prepare for first day of school

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - As the first day of school approaches, teachers across Region 8 are preparing their classrooms.
The big question many teachers are asking is how to keep the students safe while still learning.
Math teacher Melodie Murray at Pocahontas High School has had to prepare for this year a bit differently than in years past. She’s not just preparing for in-person meetings, but also for kids tuning into class over Google Meet.
“As teachers, we’re really doing two things at once, we’re teaching live to kids in the room and live to kids at home,” Murray said. “It’s a balancing act for sure.”
For students attending class in-person, each classroom will be cleaned and sanitized between each class period.
Murray, someone who teaches grades 10-12, said the largest class she has now is a little over 20 students, which helps her prepare a bit better with social distancing.
She adds she’s doing all she can now to be sure students’ needs are met by the time late August comes around.
“I don’t want my kids to come in and feel fearful,” Murray said. “I want them to know that we’re taking all of the precautions we can and that we’re set on keeping things safe for them so they can learn this year.”
Murray said that the safety of the students is as important to the teachers as it is to parents, and they want to be sure students’ needs are taken care of.
