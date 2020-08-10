Tennessee reports 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, nearly 40,000 active cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is attributing 10 new deaths to the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,233.
TDH reported 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 39,511 active cases.
Of the state’s 123,914 total cases since the start of the pandemic, 83,170 people have recovered from the virus. More than 5,300 people have required hospitalizations.
Tennessee has conducted more than 1.7 million COVID-19 tests.
According to TDH data, four children 10 or younger have died from COVID-19 in Tennessee, but the majority of deaths are in people 71 and older.
On Monday morning, the Shelby County Health Department reported 281 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths since their last report Sunday morning.
The department says there have been 23,810 cases and 304 deaths reported countywide since the start of the pandemic. TDH data actually shows four additional deaths that have yet to be reported by the SCHD. Officials have attributed the disparity to a reporting lag.
Among Shelby County cases, 79.4% have recovered. Current cases account for 19.3% of the county’s total, and more than 9,000 people are in quarantine.
The health department has been tracking health care resources in Shelby County and officials are keeping their eye on ICU utilization. The percentage rate has remained at 91% since Sunday putting utilization in the red zone.
Alternate care facilities have been constructed in case Mid-South hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients on top of other health care patients.
There are several long term care facilities under investigation of clusters of COVID-19 cases began. According to SCHD, there are 27 facilities with ongoing investigations. The clusters have caused deaths among staff and residents.
There are also over a dozen facilities that have resolved their clusters. SCHD says facilities have to go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case for their clusters to be considered resolved.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 49,383 total cases and 544 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,356 cases; 23 deaths; 1,177 recoveries
- Cross -- 195 cases; 4 deaths; 158 recoveries
- Lee -- 894 cases; 8 deaths; 870 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 1,014 cases; 14 deaths; 680 recoveries
- Phillips -- 318 cases; 8 deaths; 259 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 272 cases; 3 deaths; 162 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,209 cases; 3 deaths; 1,100 recoveries
Mississippi -- 67,649 total cases and 1,912 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 434 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 143 cases; 1 death
- Coahoma -- 772 cases; 13 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,680 cases; 31 deaths
- Lafayette -- 983 cases; 17 deaths
- Marshall -- 701 cases; 9 deaths
- Panola -- 1,062 cases; 14 deaths
- Quitman -- 270 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 736 cases; 29 deaths
- Tippah -- 367 cases; 13 deaths
- Tunica -- 351 cases; 7 deaths
Tennessee -- 123,914 total cases and 1,233 deaths
- Crockett -- 269 cases; 5 deaths; 144 recoveries
- Dyer -- 663 cases; 8 deaths; 292 recoveries
- Fayette -- 702 cases; 8 deaths; 431 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 930 cases; 17 deaths; 555 recoveries
- Haywood -- 510 cases; 6 deaths; 205 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 514 cases; 8 deaths; 258 recoveries
- McNairy -- 381 cases; 5 deaths; 187 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,211 cases; 10 deaths; 789 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.