Three officers commended for applying tourniquet, saving a life

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Paragould Police officers helped save a victim’s life by applying a tourniquet after dispatch notified them of a person bleeding badly.
In a release, officers responded to a call on June 2 where the victim’s brachial artery in the right arm was severed.
An improvised tourniquet was in place but was not being effective. Cpl. Christian Underwood with the assistance of Sgt. Jason Elms and Ptl. Ashten Massey placed a tourniquet on the arm to stop the bleeding.
Once the bleeding was controlled, Underwood covered the wound while Sgt. Elms stabilized the arm.
“Training is essential. We can always have more training. You can never get enough,” Cpt. Brent McCain said. “The training we do get, we take seriously. Luckily, we are afforded some very great instructors, both in-house and externally, like Stop The Bleed Foundation.”
The victim was flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
“The quick response of these officers, the proper and immediate execution of lifesaving measures, directly prevented the loss of the life of the patient,” according to the release.
PPD says the victim is now doing fine. McCain said all officers serving Paragould are certified in Stop The Bleed.
