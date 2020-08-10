WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson started off the press conference by commenting on President Trump’s executive order over the weekend. Hutchinson said, “We should not block immediate relief.”
The best solution, Hutchinson says, is for Congress to reach an agreement. “We should not block immediate relief.”
There are currently 120,000 Arkansans on unemployment and would benefit from enhanced compensation.
