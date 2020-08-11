Aug. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Tuesday, Aug. 11. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our rain chance looks more favorable today as a front drifts southward and closer to Region 8.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon as highs hit the low 90s once again.
These storms may produce gusty wind and torrential rainfall.
This front continues to be the focus for thunderstorm development into the second half of the week, followed by hot and mainly dry weather heading into the weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
An early morning fire at a Jonesboro factory sent employees out of the building and firefighters to the scene.
With the new semester set to begin, preparations are underway at A-State as students beginning moving onto campus.
Three Region 8 police officers were commended recently for their efforts in saving someone’s life.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
