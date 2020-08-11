Campus shooting leaves one college student dead

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KAIT) - One student died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a shooting at Southern Arkansas University.
According to an SAU social media post, the shooting happened at 12:56 a.m.
University police said three students living off-campus came onto the campus and met someone in the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds Campus Community Center.
“After a brief discussion, numerous shots were fired,” the post stated.
Joshua Keshun Smith, a senior engineering physics major from Sparkman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another student, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Magnolia Regional Medical Center. The student is said to be in “stable condition.”
The campus was secured immediately following the shooting.
It is not known if the alleged shooter is in custody.
School officials said all classes and late registration will continue to take place as scheduled on Tuesday.
