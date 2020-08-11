2020 FFN Preseason Tour: Hoxie

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour visits Lawrence County.
Hoxie went 10-3 in 2019, making an appearance in the 3A State Quarterfinals. Along the way, they knowned off defending state champion Booneville. They’re led by the speedy backfield of of the Powell family, Daylon (North Alabama commit) and ShunDerrick. Hoxie also features one of the bigger offensive lines in the state.
The Mustangs know a lot of attention will be on them in 2020.
Hoxie is scheduled to start the season August 28th vs. Cave City.
