High school athlete in critical condition after collapsing during football practice

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Piggott High School junior is listed in critical condition at a Memphis hospital after suffering extreme heat stroke during football practice.
Hunter Midkiff, 16, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he is now in a drug-induced coma, according to his father John.
Hunter is “experiencing levels of kidney and liver failure,” John Midkiff told Region 8 News.
Hunter, who plays guard on offense and defensive tackle on defense for the Piggott Mohawks, collapsed during Monday’s drills.
“He enjoys hunting, fishing, and working out with his friends,” John Midkiff said. “There is a chance he may never play football again. This can’t be all for nothing.”
Midkiff credits the football coaches for saving his son’s life.
“He would not be here today if not for them,” he said. “He stopped breathing multiple times en route to the hospital.”
Midkiff added that the players need to be educated on how to listen to and respond to their bodies.
“The prevention is taught by the coaches but has to be executed by the individual,” Midkiff said. “This happened so fast.”
Region 8 News contacted Superintendent Barry DeHart who released the following statement:
