Jet skier saves drowning man

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri man can credit an anonymous jet skier with saving his life.
Gilberto Leonardo, 28, of Clarkton was attempting to swim across the Current River near Float Camp in Ripley County Monday afternoon when he began to go under.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s boat/drowning incident report, Leonardo started bobbing then submerged.
A passerby on a jet ski saw Leonardo struggling and pulled him to safety.
An ambulance took him to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The report did not identify his rescuer.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.