JPS hosts band practice; students ready to play

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As schools prepare for their return to classes, directives for school bands can now be implemented.
Jonesboro High School’s band has many safety protocols in place: social distancing inside and outside, cleaning instruments in receptacles, and now wear a special mask.
Those masks now have a Velcro flap that can be lifted once a wind instrument needs to be played.
Over 100 students play, but now practice looks a bit different. Only drums and flags can practice inside.
Sixty-one students can be in the band room at one time in their 6′x6′ square.
Bell covers will be used on the sousaphone instruments and others; it’s an item not required by the state.
Wind instruments including flutes, piccolos, and singers must practice outside.
Some instruments must have various social distancing in place:
- Flutes, piccolos, singers: 144 sq. feet
- Trombones: 54 sq. feet
This works in compliance with the governor and the CDC’s guidelines.
Director of Bands and supervisor of instrumental music Grant Harbison said everyone is ready to play.
“We are so incredibly excited,” he said. “I’ve never missed my kids more or been more excited to get to work with them.”
Students are screened upon entry using a QR scan code. Students then answer three questions regarding:
- Have you had a fever of 100.4° in the last two days?
- Have you been in contact with anyone infected with COVID-19 in the last 14 days?
- Have you had a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, loss of taste, or smell?
Sanitizer is used between every instruments’ use.
Tuesday marked their first day of practice, but he says the students will perform.
“We have countless performing opportunities,” he said. “This year for the band, we’re not tied to anything and this is our year to think outside the box and to see what can be.”
