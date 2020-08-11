Judge denies new trial for man convicted of killing Holly Bobo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has denied the request for a new trial for one of the men convicted of murdering Holly Bobo.
In September 2017, Zach Adams was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole plus 50 years for kidnapping, raping and murdering 20-year-old Bobo in 2011.
Adams’ attorney claimed the trial should’ve either taken place farther from the area where the crimes occurred of the trial judge should’ve brought in jurors from another area.
Two other men were charged in the case. Adams’ brother, Dylan Adams, made a plea deal in exchange for a 35-year sentence.
The case against Jason Autry, who testified against Adams at trial, is pending. He was granted partial immunity for his testimony.
