MAPC presents Downtown Jonesboro Development Code

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission discussed a proposal Tuesday to guide the future development and redevelopment of downtown by dividing areas into four districts.
The Downtown Jonesboro Development Code would implement a vision for a more vibrant, walkable, and mixed-use neighborhood.
The four districts include core mixed-use, commercial mixed-use, industrial arts, neighborhood transition.
The core mixed-use would mix commercial uses with some residential and public uses.
The commercial mixed-use district would allow retail, education, and commercial as primary uses, but allow residential as a core use.
The industrial arts district would focus on establishing local artisanal manufacturing, light industrial, and businesses near the downtown area.
The neighborhood transition district would support the appropriate transition between existing residential neighborhoods and open spaces and more active commercial and urban residential areas.
Building frontages would be divided into three categories.
The categories being a pedestrian priority, pedestrian-friendly, and general frontage.
Pedestrian Priority Frontage would focus on wider sidewalks with ample clear space, appropriate street furniture, adequate lighting, and limited vehicular conflict points within the streetscape area.
Pedestrian-Friendly Frontage would focus on adequate sidewalks with ample clear space, appropriate street furniture, adequate lighting, and limited vehicular conflict points within the streetscape area. These areas lead to pedestrian priority frontages.
General Frontage would be any area not labeled pedestrian priority or pedestrian-friendly.
For the full plan, you can visit this link.
The MAPC also approved preliminary subdivision plans for Tommy’s at 3700 E. Johnson Ave.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced the second location in July.
The 6-acre site will include three other lots for development.
Colson Group USA requested a site plan review and approval for a new proposed facility located at 2121 Barnhill Rd. for a 184,340 square foot building that would exceed the 75,000 square foot requirement for I-2 General Industrial District. The planning commission approved the plan to proceed.
