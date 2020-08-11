Osceola principal has vision to honor alumni of the high school

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A wall of photos honoring valedictorians and salutatorians at Osceola High School no longer exists in its former form.
The valedictorians and salutatorians for the graduating classes between 1998 and 2017 had their photos on a wall inside the school’s lobby.
When Principal Toshiba Pugh became principal in 2019, she said she had a vision about how things in the building should look.
She said the display the photos were in was not aesthetically pleasing.
“Some of them were broken and I wanted to make things more uniform when we display them,” Pugh said.
So when the school started painting walls during the summer, she thought it was a perfect time to take them down and prepare to move the display to a new area which she said will be called Alumni Hall.
In that hallway, the class composite will dawn the halls and a new area where valedictorians and salutatorians from all classes will be displayed.
So on Monday, Pugh had a post made on the school district’s Facebook page telling students who had photos on the wall and wanted it to come and get it.
But she was surprised at the negative response she received about taking down the current form of the photo display.
“The main reason I was surprised is that some of the things I was hearing was that it was like we were doing away with the wall we were like, we weren’t highlighting the students,” Pugh said.
She said she is a graduate of Osceola High School and was the salutatorian of her class and understands.
“So I do know the importance of that title to students and to celebrate those people in the community,” she added.
She asks people to be patient as the school makes changes but believes that everyone will appreciate the fact that Alumni Hall will be available for any alumni who come back to Osceola High School to visit.
If you had a photo on the former valedictorian/salutatorian wall and want to have it, contact the high school office.
