Pocahontas church’s “I Matter” program helps foster children, families

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church in Pocahontas is still meeting online-only, but they are still coming together to serve their community with the “I Matter” Program.
The program is designed to serve foster families by providing clothes and duffel bags to kids with “I Matter” written on the bag.
Rev. Pat Bodenhamer says the church started the program to let foster kids know that they are loved, appreciated and respected. She says the church wants to be able to provide for these kids going through so much in life and give them something to hold on to.
“We really wanted to love on our kids and show them that we respect them and who they are and what they are going through,” Rev. Bodenhamer said. “I hope that they know that someone out there loves them and just let them know that they matter.”
First United Methodist Church has patterned with the Randolph County Foster Parents Association, with the church providing over 50 duffle bags to the association with more on the way.
The church is also being used as storage for bags, clothes, and toys for foster parents to pick up.
Recently, over $2,000 was raised for the program at a church fundraiser on Super Bowl Sunday.
If you want to help out the program, the church is accepting donations. They are located on 400 N Thomasville Avenue in Pocahontas and you can call them at (870) 892-3327.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.