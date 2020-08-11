Preps continue as A-State welcomes students back to residence halls

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Classes at Arkansas State University will start soon, and students are already moving onto campus.
Martha Spack, the vice-chancellor of student affairs, said several students already moved onto resident halls on campus, and more students will move in over the next two weekends.
Spack said that spreading the move-in days over two weekends was done intentionally by the university due to COVID-19.
As students move in, more signage will be around campus, reminding everyone about the new way of life on campus.
Students will also check-in at alternative locations.
“Not necessarily the lobby areas, because we want to make sure that we’re protecting those residents that are here already and those that are coming,” Spack said.
She said that most of the time, check-ins will happen outside.
There will be fewer people to help carry things up to the student’s home away from home.
The university also limited the number of community volunteers, and residents are asked to only bring two guests.
“So, I think it’s important for parents and students to understand that, you know, they’re going to be responsible for taking their items in and we’re doing that for the safety of the students,” Spack said.
Students, when they check-in, will get a mask, which they will be asked to keep their mask on whenever they are moving around the residence halls.
But what happens if a student contracts COVID-19 while on-campus?
Spack said the university has a plan in place to deal with students living on campus coming down with COVID-19.
“We’ve been working through this process over the last few months because we have had to practice that because we have had students that have been in both quarantine and isolation.”
She said if a student starts showing symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have been in contact with a person who tests positive, they will be asked to quarantine.
“And that means that we’re asking them to remain in their room or in their apartment for the allotted time period,” Spack said.
Spack added they will have a medical team that will evaluate students in quarantine regularly.
The student will also be provided with meal delivery.
Spack said this is to help keep that student as comfortable as possible while quarantined on campus.
If a student tests positive, Spack said the same protocol will be followed as if a student is quarantined, but the student that tests positive will go into isolation at a different location on campus.
Students in quarantine and isolation can continue their classwork online until they can return to the classroom setting.
Spack said to help decrease the chance of spreading the virus, enhanced cleaning will happen in common areas and those areas will reconfigure to maintain social distancing.
Off-campus visitors will also be limited during the fall semester.
“We know that we have an outstanding student body, and we’re excited to welcome everyone back, but we also know that we all have a responsibility to be able to remain.”
