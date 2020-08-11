Red Wolf & Razorbacks on leaderboard at 120th U.S. Amateur

BANDON, Ore. (KAIT) - Universities on both sides of the Natural State are represented in the 120th U.S. Amateur.
Arkansas State senior Zan Luka Stirn struggled in the first round in Oregon. He had 1 birdie & 6 pars, but 4 double bogeys on the scorecard were a part of a 13-over par 85. The Slovenia native is tied for 253rd.
Three Razorbacks are in the field this week. Julian Perico & Segundo Oliva Pinto are in the top 10. Perico posted 67 (-4) at Bandon Trail, while Pinto shot 68 (-3). William Buhl shot 75 (+3) at Bandon Dunes. The Norwegian is tied for 101st place.
The top 64 golfers after Tuesday’s 2nd Round will advance to match play.
