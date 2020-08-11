Tennesse reports 38 new deaths related to COVID-19; state nearing 125,000 cases since beginning of pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s death toll from COVID-19 rose another 38 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 1,271.
Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,001 new cases with their daily update. So far, nearly 125,000 people have tested positive in Tennessee since the start of the pandemic. There are currently nearly 39,000 active cases. More than 85,000 people have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department reported four new deaths Tuesday and 247 new cases. The county’s total now sits at 24,057 cases and 308 deaths.
The SCHD says 80.4% of all cases have reportedly recovered and current cases account for 18.3% of the county’s total case count. But as cases continue to increase daily, the health department has seen a minor decrease in the county’s testing positivity rate.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter says the health department’s latest directives to close bars and enforcing mask-wearing have contributed to the decrease of new case reports in the county.
She said Monday the county has seen a downward trend in cases.
The health department is also monitoring health care resources in the Mid-South as COVID-19 hospitalizations have caused some concern within the county and state.
Currently, ICU utilization has maintained a 3-day stint in the red zone at 91%. Officials say this includes COVID-19 patients along with other patients who have other health care concerns.
An alternate care facility in Memphis has been constructed and prepped in the event that hospitalizations skyrocket.
There are also over two dozen long term care facilities under investigation due to COVID-19 clusters that have taken the lives of both residents and staff.
Tennessee Governor Bill lee and local government have each worked to ensure the most vulnerable population receives the attention needed during this unprecedented time.
There’s also a separate set of facilities that have resolved their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
