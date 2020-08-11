Thanksgiving community dinner canceled

By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 11, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 10:28 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of a Jonesboro holiday tradition.

Organizers of the Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal announced on social media Tuesday it would cancel this year’s dinner.

They said they made the decision after consulting with several members of the health community, as well as committee members.

“We feel that the COVID virus, without a vaccine at this time, would be putting the community at risk,” the post stated.

For 20 years, volunteers and members of various churches have gathered to serve a hot, Thanksgiving meal to the hungry, the homeless, and the lonely.

Last year, at least 500 volunteers served turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, and pie to 1,800 people.

“We appreciate the help from the community, businesses, area churches and both hospitals for their support for the past 20 years,” Tuesday’s post concluded.

