USGS reports second quake in two days in Region 8, this one near Caraway

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) -Residents in Craighead County might have felt a slight shake near Caraway after the USGS reported an earthquake.
It happened around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The quake registered 1.7 in magnitude and was reported around three miles east, northeast of Caraway.
It’s not the only quake to happen this week in Region 8, the USGS also reported a magnitude 2.2 quake near Mammoth Spring on Monday.
