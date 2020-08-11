Woman accused of pushing, dropping 1-year-old

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is in jail after sheriff’s deputies say she physically abused a one-year-old baby.
At approximately 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Izard County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance report on West Spring Hill Road in Oxford.
Witnesses told investigators that 25-year-old Brittney Vasey of Clayton, Wis., had been “physically abusive” to a one-year-old infant, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Charley Melton.
According to court documents, “Vasey had been acting agitated throughout the day and had been very aggressive toward [the] toddler.”
The witnesses reportedly told deputies Vasey had thrown a cell phone at the infant, “pushed him, yelled at him, dropped him from approximately 4 feet in the air, and stated that [the infant] could go kill himself and she wouldn’t care.”
The affidavit stated Vasey also struck the one-year-old in the chest with her knee, causing him to fall to the ground.
Deputies examined the child and, according to the affidavit, found “several red and irritated areas on the child’s torso and back, along with bruising on the left shoulder.”
When other adults stepped in to stop the abuse, the witnesses alleged Vasey became abusive with them.
In addition to the alleged assault, Melton said Vasey damaged a vehicle at the residence.
Deputies arrested her without incident.
On Monday, Aug. 10, District Judge David E. Miller found probable cause existed to arrest Vasey on the charges of second-degree domestic battery, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree battery, and second-degree criminal mischief.
She’s being held in the Izard County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond awaiting her first appearance in circuit court on Aug. 18.
A Department of Human Services family service worker arrived at the home and took custody of the child.
